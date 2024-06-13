|
13.06.2024 17:08:46
2 Top Stocks for Gen Z Investors to Consider Buying Now
Wondering what stocks Generation Z would invest in? There's no better way to answer this than to just ask them for their perspective.As Motley Fool summer investing interns and Gen Z members, we, Parker Hartzell and Madeline Walsh, have some ideas. We're college students studying finance at Virginia Commonwealth University and The College of William & Mary. Looking at stocks through the lens of Gen Z investors helped us find companies with products our generation uses and enjoys.Gen Z is often defined as people born between 1996 and 2012, most of whom grew up using technology and who now prioritize convenience. We suggest Gen Z investors look into Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), because we believe they focus on technology and the convenience of their customers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
