2 Top Stocks That Could Explode in the 2024 Bull Market and Beyond

The stock market has been a remarkable place to build and sustain meaningful returns with the passage of time. The performance of your individual portfolio will depend on how much you invest, how often, and where you put your cash to work.Diversifying your investment capital across a wide range of companies and consistently investing when the market is up as well as down can compound your portfolio performance through the years. If you have cash to invest in stocks right now, here are two top names to consider in the new bull market.Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) is trading down about 5% from a year ago, despite the fact that its business continues to make strides in a challenging operating environment and is rapidly improving its bottom line. The artificial intelligence boom is changing many industries, and the freelance world is no exception.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel