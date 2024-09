2 Top Stocks to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

The stock market's performance has become more bifurcated this year. While high-flying tech stocks have driven the S&P 500 index to new highs, consumer spending headwinds have weighed on the performance of industry-leading consumer brands.Two widely held stocks that have delivered subpar performance are Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX). However, both stocks recently jumped as new growth catalysts came into focus, and two Wall Street analysts believe now 's the time to buy. Here's why these top stocks are poised to take off in the coming years.Tesla shares delivered phenomenal returns to investors over the last decade, but the stock has been flat over the last few years. It's been challenging to sell more electric cars, with higher interest rates making financing more expensive, in addition to increasing competition. Despite the headwinds, Tesla stock is up 16% over the last three months as investors have also turned their attention to other promising opportunities in the near term.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool