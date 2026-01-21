NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
21.01.2026 01:05:00
2 Top Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
Over time, investors often notice that certain companies in their portfolio consistently outperform the others over the long term. And sometimes it makes the most sense to double up on these proven winners instead of hunting for the next best thing. Let's discuss some reasons why e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and healthcare disruptor Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) could outperform in 2026 and beyond. With its market cap of $2.56 trillion, e-commerce and cloud computing giant Amazon has consistently rewarded its long-term shareholders. The company's edge has come from its focus on customer satisfaction and ability to quickly dominate new opportunities as they open up. Management's latest focus is generative artificial intelligence (AI) -- a technology that could help unlock the company's next leg of growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
