NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
25.11.2025 10:15:00
2 Top Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now
If you have a smaller investment portfolio, it's hard to get excited about dividend stocks. An extra 6% a year doesn't feel impactful when it is calculated against a small base. However, as your wealth grows, the dynamic switches, and compounding dividends start to look like an infinite money glitch. For example, with $50,000 invested, a 6% yield gives you an extra $3,000 a year. With $1 million, it provides you $60,000 in annual passive income, which is more than the U.S. median income.Let's explore some reasons why buying shares in Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) or Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE: PINE) could be an excellent idea for long-term investors who have a lot of cash to work with. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
