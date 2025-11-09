ETF Anlage mit 500 Euro Prämie! Jetzt OSKAR ETF starten und bis zu 500 Euro Prämie erhalten -W-

WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098

09.11.2025 09:55:00

2 Top Vanguard ETFs That Can Turn $350 per Month Into $1 Million in 33 Years

Putting money into the stock market on a regular basis is a good way to build up your savings and turn that into some real wealth in the long run. Below, I'll show you how investing $350 per month into a couple of solid exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can put you on track to potentially earn $1 million after a period of 33 years (or less).For long-term investors, focusing on Vanguard ETFs can be ideal, as their fees are incredibly low and they offer good diversification, making them relatively safe options to hang on to for years. Two of the best growth-focused Vanguard funds that can make the most of your money are the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) and the Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG).
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Shutdown-Ende in Sicht? ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich den Handel am Montag mit Gewinnen. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt werden ebenso wieder mutiger. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.
