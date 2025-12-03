NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
03.12.2025 12:45:00
2 Top Vanguard ETFs to Buy Right Now and Hold Forever
December is often a good month for stocks, so there is no time like the present to get into the market. But for investors who are just getting started with investing, jumping into the market near all-time highs could be nerve-racking.Those fears also aren't completely unfounded. Picking individual stocks is tough, and J.P. Morgan actually found that between 1980 and 2020, about 40% of stocks had negative returns. Meanwhile, only about 13% of actively managed funds run by professional investors have beaten the benchmark S&P 500 index over the past decade. That said, these statistics shouldn't keep you from investing. Instead, they should help guide how you invest. For the average person, the best way to start investing is through an exchange-traded fund (ETF). These ETFs can give you an instant portfolio of stocks that track the performance of a stock market index.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
