08.10.2024 11:31:00
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Near 52-Week Lows. Is It Time to Buy the Dips?
If you're an investor looking for stocks that can produce giant streams of passive income, you may have noticed a couple of well-established dividend payers have been beaten down a long way over the past 12 months.The past year has been a lousy time for holding shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and Western Union (NYSE: WU). Both of these dividend payers have been beaten down to near 52-week lows. At their beaten-down prices, it's only natural for everyday investors to wonder if they could be a bargain.Here's a closer look at why these stocks are under pressure to see if they could be bargains now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
