09.06.2024 10:27:00
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That 1 Wall Street Analyst Says Are Smart Stocks to Buy Now
There's more than one way to beat the market with dividend stocks. Folks with a long time runway before they need to draw down on savings enjoy buying shares of growing businesses that can rapidly raise their dividend payouts.There's nothing necessarily wrong with dividend growth stocks, but what if you insist on significant dividend payments at the outset? The first thing to know about eye-catching dividend yields is that they're usually high because most investors don't think the underlying business can generate enough cash to meet its commitment.For those of you who insist on chasing ultra-high-yields, there are a couple of names that one big investment bank thinks are buys right now. Jason Steward, an analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott, recently initiated coverage of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) with buy ratings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
