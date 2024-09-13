|
13.09.2024 09:24:00
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Well-chosen dividend stocks can help you build bountiful streams of passive income that you can count on to grow steadily year after year. To aid your search for these wealth-builders, here are two high-yield stocks with proven histories of rewarding their investors with ample and dependable dividends.Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) excels at turning connectivity services into cash for its shareholders. The telecom leader is currently offering a great way to boost your passive income with its hefty dividend yield of 6.2%.Verizon delivers fast 5G wireless services to over 114 million retail customers and 30 million business clients. With retention rates that are typically over 98%, these accounts produce reliable profits, which Verizon passes on to its shareholders via rising cash payments. The telecom giant generated nearly $14 billion of free cash flow over the trailing 12 months. That allowed Verizon to raise its dividend for the 18th straight year earlier this month.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
