21.10.2024 13:28:13
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
A buoyant stock market that keeps reaching new heights is making it tougher to find high-yield dividend payers. The S&P 500 reached a new all-time high on Oct 18. At recent prices, the average dividend-paying stock in the benchmark index offers an uninspiring 1.3% dividend yield.The average dividend payer in the S&P 500 index might be unappealing, but there are underappreciated businesses with ultra high dividend yields waiting for income-seeking investors to scoop them up. Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC), and EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) offer yields above 8% at recent prices.Ares Capital is the world's largest publicly traded business development company, or BDC. These specialty financiers fill the gap left by U.S. banks that have been dialing back their direct lending operations for decades. They are also popular with income-seeking investors because they can legally avoid paying income taxes by distributing nearly all their profits to shareholders as dividends.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
