NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
01.12.2025 03:05:00
2 Undervalued, High-Quality Companies to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) are two of the largest and most respected pharmaceutical companies in the world. If you are looking to buy high-quality companies, they should be on the short list in the healthcare sector. And they both happen to look undervalued right now, opening up an opportunity for buy-and-hold investors.Although they both face a similar headwind today, Pfizer and Bristol Myers Squibb have demonstrated that they can effectively address the challenges they encounter. Here's a look at each one of these drug stocks and their lofty dividend yields.What income investors will probably find most attractive about Pfizer is its lofty 6.7% dividend yield. There's just one small problem with that yield. It is backed by a trailing 12-month dividend payout ratio that is hovering around 100%. And a recently announced, multibillion-dollar acquisition could put added financial pressure on the company and the dividend it pays.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
