08.09.2024 10:56:00
2 Unstoppable Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy Now With $100
Despite a lousy market performance during the week ended Sept. 6, the past 20 months have been an extraordinary time for most investors. The benchmark S&P 500 index has soared 40.9% since the end of 2022.A rough start to the month of September was a harsh reminder that markets rarely rise steadily. After over a year and a half of strong gains, another bear market could be around the corner.In precarious times like these, investing in dividend-paying businesses like Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) makes sense. Their stock prices could tank, but the quarterly payments they distribute are yours to keep. Best of all, these companies have been rapidly raising their payouts, so the yield you receive on your original investment could double a few times before you're ready to retire.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
