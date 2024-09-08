08.09.2024 10:56:00

2 Unstoppable Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy Now With $100

Despite a lousy market performance during the week ended Sept. 6, the past 20 months have been an extraordinary time for most investors. The benchmark S&P 500 index has soared 40.9% since the end of 2022.A rough start to the month of September was a harsh reminder that markets rarely rise steadily. After over a year and a half of strong gains, another bear market could be around the corner.In precarious times like these, investing in dividend-paying businesses like Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) makes sense. Their stock prices could tank, but the quarterly payments they distribute are yours to keep. Best of all, these companies have been rapidly raising their payouts, so the yield you receive on your original investment could double a few times before you're ready to retire.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 10,80 -15,63% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen überwiegend fester -- ATX und DAX letztlich mit Zuwächsen
Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich am Dienstag in Grün. Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt erholten sich zum Start in die neue Woche.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen