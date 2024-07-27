|
27.07.2024 14:45:00
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500
While some growth stocks are getting more love from investors than others, great businesses can persist through all market cycles. As summer is in full swing, you might be considering what stocks you want to add to your portfolio in the near future.Even with a more modest amount of investment capital, like $500, you can adhere to investment strategies like dollar-cost averaging to compound your holdings with time. If you have cash to put into stocks right now, money that you won't soon need for bills or other key areas of financial outlay, here are two companies to consider adding to your buy basket sooner rather than later.Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is known for its robotic surgical systems that help support a wide range of minimally invasive surgeries. With the various generations of its flagship da Vinci surgical system, along with other products in its portfolio like its minimally invasive lung biopsy robot the Ion, estimates place its global share of the surgical robotics market in the ballpark of 75%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|13,90
|1,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX und DAX gehen in Grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Freitagshandel auf grünem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher stand. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.