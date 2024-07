2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

While some growth stocks are getting more love from investors than others, great businesses can persist through all market cycles. As summer is in full swing, you might be considering what stocks you want to add to your portfolio in the near future.Even with a more modest amount of investment capital, like $500, you can adhere to investment strategies like dollar -cost averaging to compound your holdings with time. If you have cash to put into stocks right now , money that you won't soon need for bills or other key areas of financial outlay, here are two companies to consider adding to your buy basket sooner rather than later.Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is known for its robotic surgical systems that help support a wide range of minimally invasive surgeries. With the various generations of its flagship da Vinci surgical system, along with other products in its portfolio like its minimally invasive lung biopsy robot the Ion, estimates place its global share of the surgical robotics market in the ballpark of 75%. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool