NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
27.10.2025 13:00:00
2 Unstoppable Health Care Giants to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000
Being a big company comes with a lot of positives. But there are negatives, too. Some businesses end up imploding under their own weight because they face increased scrutiny and competition and, inevitably, end up losing some of the flexibility that allowed them to grow in the first place.A select few companies, however, have proven over time that they can survive and thrive even after becoming industry giants. Which is why you might want to invest in Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) today.Pfizer is one of the oldest and most successful pharmaceutical companies on the planet. In fact, it still sports a $140 billion market cap even after the stock has declined by around 60% from its late 2022 high-water mark. The company has impressive scale and reach in an industry that is highly regulated, driven by research and development, and extremely competitive.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
