
14.09.2024 11:30:00
2 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200
With $200, one can afford many lottery tickets, one of which could be a winner. However, the odds of winning meaningful money by playing the lottery are minuscule. Investing in the stock market might not make anyone rich overnight the way the lottery could, but even with $200, investors can acquire shares of companies in excellent positions to deliver outsized returns over the long run. Let's consider two stocks trading well below $200 that have what it takes to do that: Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM).Pharmaceutical companies thrive on innovation. Few have been better at this than Novo Nordisk during the past few years. The drugmaker deserves credit for pioneering GLP-1 medicines for weight loss. Novo Nordisk's portfolio of approved products, which includes weight loss medicine Wegovy and diabetes therapy Ozempic, is helping it post excellent financial results, leading to above-average returns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
