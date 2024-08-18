|
18.08.2024 16:45:00
2 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now With Less Than $200
The stock market remains one of the best ways to grow capital over time. And although having millions in the bank might help, a more accessible -- and perfectly sensible -- strategy is to invest relatively small sums regularly. Even $200 can go a long way, provided it's invested in quality corporations that can deliver excellent returns over the long run.There are many such companies on the market. Let's consider two examples worth investing in now: DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Novartis (NYSE: NVS).DexCom is going through a rough patch. Following its second-quarter earnings report, the company's shares dropped off a cliff. But even including this decline, DexCom's shares have outperformed the market over the past decade:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!