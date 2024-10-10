|
10.10.2024 12:41:00
2 Warren Buffett-Style Stocks You Can Buy Right Now
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) is the parent company of both Geico and Clayton Homes, so investors, unfortunately, cannot buy shares of those two businesses individually. However, in this video, two longtime Fool.com contributors discuss why you might want to take a closer look at Progressive (NYSE: PGR) and Champion Homes (NYSE: SKY) instead.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Oct. 3, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 7, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!