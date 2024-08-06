2023 Schedule K-3 Tax Forms Now Available for Former Cedar Fair Unitholders

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) announced today that former Cedar Fair, L.P. unitholders can now access 2023 Schedule K-3 tax forms, reflecting items of international relevance, through the Six Flags investors website at https://investors.sixflags.com under the Resources tab, as well as from the K-1 Tax Package Support webpage www.taxpackagesupport.com/cedarfair.

A limited number of unitholders, primarily foreign unitholders (and certain corporate, partnership, and individual unitholders computing a foreign tax credit for tax return purposes) may need information disclosed on Schedule K-3 to meet specific reporting requirements.

For additional information, former unitholders may call the Tax Package Support Team between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by dialing toll free 866-569-8675.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America’s largest regional amusement-resort operator with 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Focused on its purpose of making people happy, Six Flags provides fun, immersive and memorable experiences to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property including Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.

