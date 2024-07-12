|
22 MW Taurage solar farm in Lithuania has reached commercial operation date
AB "Ignitis grupe” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that Taurage solar farm, controlled by the Group’s subsidiary UAB "Ignitis renewables” (hereinafter – Ignitis Renewables), has reached commercial operation date (hereinafter – COD).
The project is located in the south-western part of Lithuania, on the territory of an existing wind farm, making this a hybridisation project. The installed capacity of the solar power plant is 22 MW. Alone, it will power around 13,000 homes. Together with the 25 MW wind farm, they will power around 40,000 homes in Lithuania.
The total investments in the solar farm will reach approx. EUR 14 million, less than previously communicated (approx. EUR 16 million).
With the COD of Taurage solar farm, the Group’s installed Green Capacities has reached 1.4 GW.
The Group notes that the objective of the Group is to increase its Green Capacities 4 times, from 1.2 GW in 2022 to 4–5 GW by 2030. For further details, see the Group’s strategy (link).
The information provided in this notification does not affect the Group’s 2024 Adjusted EBITDA and Investment guidance.
