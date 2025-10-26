Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
26.10.2025 15:30:00
3 AI Infrastructure Stocks Solving the Power Crisis
Artificial intelligence (AI) has an energy problem that software can't solve. Racks of Nvidia H100-class systems commonly run 20 to 40 kilowatts, and many new AI designs target 50 to 100 kilowatts or more with liquid cooling. The result: Hyperscalers are choosing data center locations based on power grid capacity rather than tax breaks or fiber access, and utility companies are scrambling to upgrade transmission infrastructure that wasn't designed for industrial computing loads.This power constraint is creating winners in unglamorous businesses. Thermal management specialists are designing cooling for unprecedented heat densities. Electrical equipment makers are building distribution gear that stabilizes sudden graphics processing unit (GPU) power surges. Specialty contractors are constructing transmission lines that must be completed before facilities can break ground.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
