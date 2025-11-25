NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
25.11.2025 15:53:00
3 AI Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now
With spending for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure still on the rise, now looks like a good time to invest in the space. Let's look at three stocks set to be AI infrastructure winners.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) remains the king of AI infrastructure, and it proved that once again when it recently reported a 63% surge in its fiscal third-quarter revenue to $57 billion. That type of growth at a company the size of Nvidia is just unheard of. Demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) remains insatiable, but that's not even the fastest-growing part of the company. Nvidia's data center networking portfolio -- which consists of its NVLink interconnect system, InfiniBand, and Spectrum-X Ethernet products -- grew its revenue by a whopping 162% to $8.2 billion last quarter, as the company is now selling complete end-to-end AI solutions, which it calls AI factories.
