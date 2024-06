3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy in June 2024

Many investors flocked toward artificial intelligence (AI) stocks over the past years to capitalize on the growth of generative AI platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT. That bullish stampede drove many tech stocks higher -- even as inflation, high interest rates, and other macro headwinds battered other less-resilient sectors.But as the first half of 2024 ends, some investors might be wondering if the historic AI rally will run out of steam. I think investors should be a bit more selective with their AI stocks, but three of the most obvious plays -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) -- are still worth buying.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel