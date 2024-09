3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Down More Than 50% From Their 52-Week Highs. Could They Be Bargain Buys Right Now?

It's hard not to get caught up in the hype with artificial intelligence (AI) when analysts are projecting so much growth. Grand View Research projects that by 2030, the AI market will be worth $1.8 trillion, up from approximately $279 billion this year. With growth like that, investors who don't own AI stocks could feel like they're missing out.But buying shares of chipmaker Nvidia or other AI stocks that have already generated massive returns may not be all that enticing given their lofty valuations. Buying at these high levels could limit the gains you make from a stock both in the short and long term.Another option is to consider AI stocks that haven't been doing so well recently. You may be taking on more risk but could net some strong gains if they eventually rebound. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) are all AI stocks down more than 50% from their 52-week highs. Below, I've ranked them based on how likely it is they can turn things around.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool