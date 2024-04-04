3 Companies Secure $4.6 Bln NASA Contract To Develop Lunar Vehicle

(RTTNews) - NASA has recently announced that it has awarded three companies, Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR), Lunar Outpost, and Venturi Astrolab, a task order worth $4.6 billion over 15 years to enhance the lunar terrain vehicle (LTV) for the upcoming Artemis missions.

The LTV is an integral part of the Artemis program and will be used by astronauts to conduct scientific research on the Moon's south polar region, where there is potential for the presence of frozen water.

The teams led by Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost, and Venturi Astrolab, respectively called the Moon RACER team, Lunar Dawn team, and FLEX rover team, will work with various industry partners to develop the LTV for lunar exploration and scientific advancements.

The companies were selected based on their expertise in developing commercial capabilities that support scientific discovery and long-term human exploration on the Moon.

The LTV will be used in crewed operations during Artemis V, and it will enhance astronauts' ability to explore and conduct scientific research on the lunar surface. The program aims to send diverse astronauts to the Moon for scientific discoveries, technological advancements, and economic benefits, and to pave the way for crewed missions to Mars.

NASA's Artemis program comprises several components, including advanced rovers, the SLS rocket, Orion spacecraft, human landing systems, spacesuits, and Gateway. These components form the foundation for deep space exploration and establishing a sustainable presence near the Moon in preparation for future Mars missions.

Overall, this initiative will leverage NASA's rover expertise to develop commercial capabilities that support scientific discovery and long-term human exploration on the Moon. It is an exciting time for space exploration, and the Artemis program is leading the way towards a new era of human exploration of the Moon and beyond.