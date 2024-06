3 Crypto ETFs to Buy in June

If you're looking to broaden your exposure to the crypto industry, the growing number of crypto-themed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can help to diversify your portfolio. Some of these invest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), while others invest in tech companies with direct exposure to the crypto industry.Just remember -- it's always important to peek under the hood to see what these ETFs are actually holding. You might be surprised to find out, for example, that not all Bitcoin ETFs are created equal. Some of them hold Bitcoin directly, while others rely on financial derivatives to track the price of Bitcoin. With that in mind, here are three crypto ETFs to buy in June.Although there are currently nearly a dozen spot Bitcoin ETFs to choose from, the one that has my attention is the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT). It's managed by BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), the world's largest asset manager.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel