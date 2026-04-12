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12.04.2026 03:30:00
3 Cryptocurrencies That AI Assistants Keep Recommending
As artificial intelligence (AI) tools become more accessible, it isn't surprising that increasing numbers of Americans are using AI for investment advice. AI can digest huge amounts of data and make complex topics more accessible. However, it can also hallucinate and give confident answers that aren't accurate. Bear in mind that AI processes and regurgitates huge quantities of what other people have already said, without giving much mind to the accuracy of those sources. When I asked leading AI assistants which cryptocurrencies they would recommend, all gave similar responses that might echo what a crypto-investing colleague could tell you at the water cooler. Here's what OpenAI's ChatGPT, xAI's Grok, and Gemini from Alphabet's Google said about which cryptocurrencies to buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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