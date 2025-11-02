Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
02.11.2025 19:33:00
3 Dividend Champions That Could Double Their Dividends From Here
The Dividend Aristocrats®, or S&P 500 companies that have raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years, are supposedly in a class of their own (the term Dividend Aristocrats® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC). Fewer than 70 companies have won this distinction. But there are also under-reported tiers within this niche, with some Dividend Aristocrats® hanging onto the title by their fingernails with increases of as little as half a penny per share. Others are regularly announcing dividend increases that outpace the annual inflation rate. You don't need to be told which category performs best as an investment, both in income and capital appreciation.Here are three Dividend Aristocrats® that have raised their payouts at inflation-crushing rates in recent years, and can keep it up in the years ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!