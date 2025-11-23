Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
23.11.2025 04:23:00
3 Dividend Champions That Could Double Their Dividends From Here
Dividends are cash expenses for a company. So, when a company can continue to pay shareholders more year in and year out, it's generally a strong indication of a business with consistent growth and durable competitive advantages.The Dividend Aristocrats® represent S&P 500 companies that have raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years (the term Dividend Aristocrats® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC).Here are three Dividend Aristocrats® that exhibit the growth opportunities and strong financials to double their dividends over the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!