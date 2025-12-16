NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
16.12.2025 21:45:00
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
Given the prevalence of value traps and yield traps among dividend stocks, it's understandable if investors are hesitant to double down on a poor performer with a high yield. After all, by sending a stock with a high dividend to lower prices, often the market is trying to tell you something, like "a dividend cut is imminent," or "earnings are about to fall off a cliff."However, sometimes, the market overreacts to poor short-term news and financial performance, overly extrapolating it in its predictions for the future.While it is not certain, there is evidence to suggest that this may be the case with these three dividend stocks: VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN). Each has a high dividend yield, has come under pressure, and could be in for a big rebound in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
