NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
27.10.2025 14:00:00

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Down 33% to 65% to Buy Right Now

There's nothing like receiving regular cash deposits in your brokerage account when market volatility ramps up, and there are top consumer brands offering attractive yields now. If you're looking to boost your passive income, here are three top consumer brands that offer yields ranging from 2.91% to 4.89%.Image source: Getty Images.Shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) have dropped 49% from recent highs over macroeconomic headwinds. People have been consuming beer for thousands of years, and that's not going to stop. This makes the dip a great buying opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten