3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in the 2nd Half of 2024 and Hold at Least a Decade

The market's been on a bull run, but most of the gains have been confined to a handful of tech stocks at the top. There are still plenty of high-yield dividend stocks that haven't gained as much attention as they probably deserve.Investors looking for near-certain ways to grow the stream of passive income their retirement accounts produce have some terrific options. Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), and Realty Income (NYSE: O) offer an average yield of about 4.7% at recent prices.Here's how these well-established dividend payers could continue meeting and raising their dividend commitments in the decade ahead.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool