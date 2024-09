3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

Arguably the most important decision for investors to make is which stocks to buy. But when to buy them ranks pretty high on the list, too. Sometimes, it makes sense to wait to buy a given stock. However, there are other times when moving quickly is better.I think several stocks fit into the latter category right now for income investors. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy sooner rather than later.National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on self-storage units. It operates 1,052 self-storage properties in 42 states and Puerto Rico.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool