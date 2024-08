3 High-Yield Stocks to Buy Now That Have Increased Their Dividends for 25 Years or More

What do income investors like better than a stock that pays a juicy dividend yield? The answer is easy: A stock with a juicy dividend yield that's likely to grow its dividend payout over time.Such stocks aren't as hard to find as some might think. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy now that have increased their dividends for 25 years or more.AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) forward dividend yield of over 3.2% isn't as high as it was earlier this year. However, that's because the big pharma stock has soared almost 25% in 2024. But AbbVie still meets my definition of high yield, which is any yield at least two times greater than the yield of the S&P 500.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool