12.10.2024 14:35:00
3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
The stock market recently hit another all-time high. The S&P 500 is up more than 30% over the past year, driven by a strong economy and falling interest rates. As a result, the valuations of most stocks have soared. The S&P 500 currently trades at more than 24 times earnings, which is much higher than the roughly 20 times P/E ratio it had at this time last year. However, while the broader market is getting more expensive, there are some bargains if you know where to look. Several real estate investment trusts (REITs) are incredibly cheap right now because they haven't yet captured the full benefits of falling interest rates. Realty Income (NYSE: O), W. P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), and EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) stand out for their attractive values and high dividend yields right now. Realty Income is a diversified REIT that owns stable retail, industrial, and gaming properties net leased to high-quality tenants under long-term agreements. Those leases provide it with very stable rental income because the tenants cover all operating costs, including routine maintenance, building insurance, and real estate taxes. That gives it a lot of visibility into its earnings. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
