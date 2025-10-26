Leading Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QK10 / ISIN: KYG5410P1000
|
26.10.2025 12:53:00
3 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2025
Technology stocks continue to lead the market higher, and some of the best investments moving forward remain in technology leaders. Let's look at three leading tech stocks to buy now.When you think of a market leader, the first name that should come to mind is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) have become the backbone of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, and its CUDA software platform has created a deep competitive moat. Most early AI development was built using CUDA, and rewriting that code to work on another platform would be both expensive and time-consuming. That's why Nvidia still controls well over 90% of the GPU market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
