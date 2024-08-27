|
27.08.2024 11:27:00
3 New Reasons to Consider Buying Tilray Brands Stock in 2024
With its shares down by 25% in the last 12 months, investors seem to be passing on Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock, and it's easy to see why. Despite years of expansion in its cannabis segment, it hasn't yet proven that it can actually make being a shareholder worthwhile.That may change soon, due to three new developments that support the bull thesis for the stock. While it's still a risky purchase, if it can move toward efficiency and continue growing at the same time, the risk will be worth taking. For now, let's examine these three new reasons to at least consider investing at some point this year.One of the aspects of Tilray that other commentators and I have found issue with time and time again over the last few years is its persistent unprofitability.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tilray (ex Aphria)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Tilray (ex Aphria)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tilray (ex Aphria)
|1,62
|-3,17%