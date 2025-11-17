Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
17.11.2025 14:32:00
3 No-Brainer AI Stocks to Buy Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to be the growth engine of the current bull market. And with AI still looking like it is in its early innings, it's not too late to scoop up the stocks of some AI leaders. Let's look at three no-brainer AI stocks to buy right now.Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has one of the clearest growth paths ahead of it of any AI stock in the market. This all stems from becoming the go-to company to help customers design custom AI chips It helped Alphabet design its tensor processing units (TPUs), which have become one of the strongest chip alternatives to Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs).Designing custom chips, called ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits), requires time and a lot of upfront costs, so when Broadcom gets an order to help design these chips, they are typically for large deployments. It sees its three custom AI chip customers that are the furthest along as representing a more than $60 billion opportunity in fiscal 2027, which is nearly double its entire revenue this fiscal year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
