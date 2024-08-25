|
25.08.2024 12:20:00
3 No-Brainer Billionaire-Owned Stocks to Buy Right Now
Some would have you believe that investing is incredibly complicated, but at its core, a sound philosophy boils down to buying great companies and holding them for the long haul. It's as simple as that.Where to find great companies? Of the various sources for inspiration, one common starting point is investigating the stock picks of billionaires. In doing so, it's apparent that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) are all high-quality stocks that occupy prominent positions in billionaires' portfolios. Even better: They're all hanging on the discount rack.Besides its popularity among typical retail investors, Alphabet stock also has prominent positions among the holdings of many billionaires. Of the nine stocks Bill Ackman has in his Pershing Square Capital Management portfolio, Alphabet is the fourth-largest position, representing about 13% of the holdings at the end of the second quarter of 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!