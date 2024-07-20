|
20.07.2024 15:10:00
3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
Investors who are looking to boost their passive income have come to the right place. There are several solid companies trading at reasonable valuations and offering above-average dividend yields right now. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors like Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).John Ballard (Kraft Heinz): The high inflation environment over the last few years has weighed on Kraft Heinz sales and stock performance. The stock recently was down 14% over the last three years, but it could be a great value, as evidenced by its high dividend yield.Besides owning the Kraft and Heinz brands, it owns several others, including Philadelphia, Lunchables, Jell-O, Maxwell House, Oscar Mayer, and Velveeta. These are valuable brands that give Kraft Heinz a lot of opportunity to drive long-term growth from new products and marketing. But the weak consumer spending environment has caused lower-income families to shift their spending toward value-oriented products on the grocery shelf.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
