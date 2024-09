3 No-Brainer Interest-Rate-Sensitive Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

The S&P 500 index currently offers a scant 1.3% dividend yield. The average utility is yielding about 2.9%, using the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEMKT: XLU) as an industry proxy. That's more than twice what you'd get from the average S&P 500 stock, and highlights why utilities are a good place to shop when looking for dividend stocks.Plenty of dividend stocks out there rely on borrowing as part of their business models and changes in interest rates have a direct effect on their operations. With the Federal Reserve lowering the fed funds rate last week (and strongly hinting that additional cuts are coming), the interest rates banks charge for borrowing are likely to drop over the next year or two. That should bode well for this class of stocks.Here are three strong dividend-paying utility stocks set to benefit from the Fed's actions that investors will want to consider right away.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool