22.10.2024 12:09:00
3 No-Brainer Real Estate Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Higher interest rates in recent years have had a meaningful effect on the commercial real estate sector. They have increased borrowing costs and weighed on property values. Those headwinds have caused shares of many real estate investment trusts (REITs) to decline in value. With the Federal Reserve recently starting to cut rates (and signaling that more reductions are forthcoming), interest rates are shifting from a headwind to a tailwind for the REIT sector. Because of that, buying REITs looks like a no-brainer right now. Three top ones to buy are Realty Income (NYSE: O), W. P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), and Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR). Realty Income is as consistent as they come. The REIT has increased its dividend every year since it came public three decades ago. It has raised its payment 127 times during that period, including for the last 108 quarters in a row. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
