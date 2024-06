3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $10 for the Second Half of 2024

Volatility and uncertainty are givens on Wall Street. Through the first four years of this decade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite oscillated between bear and bull markets in successive years.But for more than a century, time has proven to be an undefeated ally of investors. Though we'll never know ahead of time when stock market corrections or bear markets will begin, how long they'll last, or how steep the decline will be, we do know that all of Wall Street's major stock indexes rise over time and eventually put these downturns in the back seat. In other words, for long-term-minded investors, there is no such thing as a "bad" time to put their money to work on Wall Street.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel