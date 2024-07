3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

In case you haven't noticed, the bulls are in full control on Wall Street. Excitement surrounding the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), coupled with a stronger-than-expected U.S. economy and the return of stock-split euphoria, has helped lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite to multiple record-closing highs in 2024.While some investors might naturally be skittish about putting their money to work with the major stock indexes at or near all-time highs, history has shown that patience pays off handsomely on Wall Street. With every stock market correction and bear market eventually getting put into the back seat by a bull market rally, it means any time can be the ideal moment to invest.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool