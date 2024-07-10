|
10.07.2024 15:42:00
3 Popular Stocks Trading at 52 Week Lows
Stocks that trade at or near their 52 week lows could provide investors a list of stocks that could be cheap, but that alone does not warrant a cheap stock. As such, in today's video we will look at these 3 popular companies to see if they are cheap from a valuation perspective or rather cheap for a reason.A low stock price does not necessarily translate to a cheap stock. One of those stocks trading at a 52wk low is McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD).Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!