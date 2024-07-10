10.07.2024 15:42:00

3 Popular Stocks Trading at 52 Week Lows

Stocks that trade at or near their 52 week lows could provide investors a list of stocks that could be cheap, but that alone does not warrant a cheap stock. As such, in today's video we will look at these 3 popular companies to see if they are cheap from a valuation perspective or rather cheap for a reason.A low stock price does not necessarily translate to a cheap stock. One of those stocks trading at a 52wk low is McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD).Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

ATX fester -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

