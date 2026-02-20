Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
|
20.02.2026 09:55:00
3 Predictions for Broadcom in 2026
One of the most intriguing stocks to watch this year is Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). The company has some of the best growth prospects of any semiconductor stock in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure space.Let's look at three predictions I have for the stock in 2026.Among megacap tech stocks, Broadcom looks poised to have some of the best revenue growth in 2026. This growth will be led by a combination of its networking portfolio and AI chip revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!