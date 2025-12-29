Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
30.12.2025 00:30:00
3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune
Quantum computing could represent the next secular growth trend for the tech sector. From 2025 to 2032, Fortune Business Insights expects the global quantum computing market to expand at a CAGR of 34.8% as those systems are used in more mainstream applications.However, quantum computing companies can also be challenging to understand. Many of the early movers are also generating volatile revenues, racking up steep losses, and trading at sky-high valuations. Let's discuss what quantum computing systems do, why they could disrupt classical computers, and which three companies could profit from the market's long-term expansion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
