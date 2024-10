3 Reason to Buy Carnival Stock Before 2025

As we get into the last quarter of a stunning year full of records and rebounds, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock is roughly flat year to date. But that's not likely to last. There are a lot of good things happening now at the cruise line operator, and the problems might start to sort themselves out quickly. Here are three reasons to buy Carnival stock before the year runs out.Carnival continues to report record quarter after record quarter. In its fiscal third quarter (ended Aug. 31), the company reported third-quarter records for:2025 is already booked out at high levels with low inventory remaining at (again) record ticket prices. 2026 is also starting to book out at record levels, and the company is maneuvering its large fleet to meet demand. It rebranded some ships to capture high demand for certain lines and is bringing new ships onboard to manage increasing interest over time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool