NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
26.10.2025 13:00:00
3 Reasons Not to Open a CD Right Now, Even With Rates at 4%
Certificates of deposit (CDs) are a popular way to generate extra income with minimal risk. Investors simply agree to lock up their cash at a bank for a set amount of time, then receive interest payments at the agreed annual percentage yield (APY).For example, if you invest $10,000 in a 12-month CD with a APY of 3%, you'll get your $10,000 back with $300 in interest once that year ends (or monthly depending on the CD). Your principal, as long as it doesn't exceed $250,000, will also be fully protected by the FDIC even if the issuing bank fails.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!