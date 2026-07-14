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14.07.2026 16:45:00
3 Reasons Nvidia Stock Could Keep Soaring Through 2026
It's been off to the races for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) ever since its GPUs became an essential building block for artificial intelligence (AI). The AI data center boom has already made Nvidia one of the world's largest technology companies, and with a massive market cap of $5.1 trillion, it can feel as if there isn't much more upside left.But investors shouldn't assume that's the case. The company's rampant growth has kept the stock's valuation surprisingly reasonable, and its next-generation Vera Rubin AI chip platform could be yet another catalyst that takes the stock to new heights.Here are three reasons why Nvidia stock could keep soaring through 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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